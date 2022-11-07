Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal road closed after fresh snowfall

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Srinagar-Leh highway was closed while the traffic on Mughal road continued to remain suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday due to fresh snowfall, officials said.

Quoting a police officer, that the Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, was closed for traffic on early Sunday after snowfall at several places enroute including Pir Ki Gali (PKG), Mansar Mohre and Posha.

Similarly, the traffic has been closed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road after snowfall in areas around Sonamarg. The thoroughfare was also closed on Sunday morning but was reopened later. Fresh snowfall, however, has forced its closure again, the official said.

Meanwhile, traffic authorities have urged people to confirm the status of Jammu-Srinagar highway before embarking on a journey on the thoroughfare.

“People are advised to undertake journey on (the highway) only after confirming status of the road from traffic control rooms, Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 1800180709, Ramban (9419993745),” the traffic department said.

A traffic department official said that intermittent shooting stones continue to occur at Mehar, Ramban due to rainy weather. (AGENCIES)