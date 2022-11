Eight Held For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts: Police

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that it has detained atleast 8 teenagers for you doing dangerous Bike stunts on Boulevard road in Srinagar city.

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Srinagar Police wrote: “Eight teenage boys detained for doing dangerous life-threatening stunts on boulevard road on banks of dal lake. The delinquent boys were handed over to families after full day counselling & after receiving good behaviour bond. The four modified bikes used by them have been seized.”

