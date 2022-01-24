Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: The strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed to vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day on Monday following fresh landslides.

Landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Pantihal and other places on the highway forced traffic police to shut the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, for another day, an official said. A loaded truck was stuck in the mud at Pantihal, he added.

The Border Roads Organisation has been pressed into service to clear the highway. (Agencies)