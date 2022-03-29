Srinagar airport witnesses surge in tourist traffic with over 15,000 passengers

SRINAGAR, Mar 29: The Srinagar International Airport marked the busiest day in its history, handling 15,0 14 passengers who boarded 90 flights to travel in or out of Kashmir on the first day of the week, officials said on Tuesday.

“We handled 45 arriving flights with 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers on March 28,” a spokesperson of the Sheikhul Alam International Airport said in a tweet.

” A total of 90 flights with 15,014 passengers makes it the busiest day in our history. And this is only the beginning of Summer Schedule!” he added.

The current design of the airport is to handle around 7,000 passengers on a daily basis but work will soon start on the construction of a new terminal building that will augment its handling capacity, the officials said. (Agencies)