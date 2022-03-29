Do You Qualify for Bail?

Once you’re arrested and charged with a crime, the clock starts ticking before things get real. Bail is a way to reset the timer and plan out how to correct the current situation. Qualifying for bail is simple, but there are still plenty of ways to mess up the process.

Eligibility

If you're being held without bail while in custody, you can request a hearing. Under normal circumstances, this is done through your defense counsel. The judge at the hearing will make a ruling based on the information provided by both sides. If you're considered a danger to the community or a flight risk, then bail will be set at a considerably higher rate.

In abnormal custody situations, the bail amount will come attached with a set of rules that must be followed – this is completely different from the set of rules that you need to follow from an individual bail bond professional.

To even qualify for bail is a privilege, so any attached rules (regardless of the custody situation) should be followed without hesitation.

Disqualifiers

If you have a history of fleeing from the law, then your bail will be denied. Since a bail bond company has to put their reputation on the line for someone in custody, it is highly unlikely they would do business with a flight risk. This creates a difficult situation if you’re eligible for bail but can’t find a company to bond you out of jail. You can always foot the bill yourself to secure an immediate release, but this is in a supposed ideal situation.

Being a repeat offender is another reason bail will be denied. If that repeat offense is a serious crime, then bail is almost a sure denial. Incredible circumstances may lead to you still getting bail while in custody, but the price for freedom would be so high that a bail bondsman would be the only option. When this happens, individuals make a lot of rookie mistakes against the advice of their council to avoid being in custody.

Bond Scams

What is your next move after you qualify for bail? When individuals see the nonrefundable upfront costs of a bond, they get a little squirrely. This leads to looking for a cheaper route, and in most of these cases that means the defendant becomes an easy mark. When a judge grants you bail, there is an expectation that you will secure the money on your own or with the help of a bondsman. Going with a third-party solution outside of these norms has a chance to make your situation worse. A bail bond company is trustworthy and has a track record of proven results. Trust works both ways, and you won’t get that with a third-party solution.

Use Your Time Wisely

You can’t live in the past by letting the situation get the best of you. Mistakes were made, but bail can be the shock you need to get back to reality. Use the extra time to your advantage so that your future is secured with better decisions.