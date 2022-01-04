Srinagar airport lacks landing aids: Omar

Srinagar, Jan 4: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Srinagar International Airport lacks landing aids that enables runways to remain open when visibility dips.

“We make such a big deal about tourism and investment promotion,” he said in an apparent attack on development rhetoric peddled by the administration.

“Our ‘international airport’ has no landing aids that enable runway to remain open when visibility dips.We make such a big deal about tourism &investment promotion now imagine the plight of those tourists who’ve sat all day outside the terminal and watched their flights get cancelled,” he tweeted.

More than 30 flights out of scheduled 44 at the airport here were canceled due to inclement weather and poor visibility on Tuesday after an Western Disturbance started Monday evening, officials said.

The MeT has issued an “organge alert” in the Kashmir Valley saying the prevailing rain and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.

As per the advisory there will be rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir till January 9 and the weather system will likely cause disruptions to surface and air traffic and even trigger avalanche.

In Srinagar intermittent rain and snow have continued since early Tuesday with low visibility. (Agencies)