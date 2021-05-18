Srinagar Admin launches online App for permission of marriage functions amid lockdown

SRINAGAR: Amid the COVID lockdown in all the twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 24 May, the Srinagar administration has launched an online application for the permission of scheduled marriage functions in the district.

The official said that anyone who has scheduled marriage needs to go to this web link address https://epass-srinagar.nic.net.in/ and follow the instructions with requisite information asked while seeking permission for the scheduled marriage.