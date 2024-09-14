Sri Vijaya Puram reflects commitment to break free from colonial mindset: PM on Port Blair renaming

NEW DELHI, Sep 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the renaming of Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram and said it reflects the government’s commitment to break free from the colonial mindset and celebrate our heritage.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed Sri Vijaya Puram.

In a post on X, Modi said, “The name Sri Vijaya Puram honours the rich history and heroic people of Andaman and Nicobar islands. It also reflects our commitment to break free from the colonial mindset and celebrate our heritage,” the prime minister said.

Shah earlier said the decision was taken to free the nation from colonial imprints as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had an “unparalleled place” in the country’s freedom struggle and history.

“Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’,” Shah said on X. (PTI )