Astro India unveils Mahindra ‘Thar Roxx’ at its showrooms

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Astro India Automobile, the authorized dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today unveiled the highly anticipated ‘Thar Roxx at its four showrooms at Bari Brahmana, Narwal, Toph Sherkhania and Udhampur.

The new vehicle was launched by Mohinder Gupta, Chairman of Astro India, MD Vikram Mahajan, Director Satyam Gupta and Dr C.D Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohinder Gupta said, “The Thar Roxx is not just a vehicle, it’s a statement. It promises to turn heads, glide through any terrain, deliver unmatched power, and provide a luxurious experience like no other. With its extraordinary design, advanced engineering, and unparalleled features, the Thar Roxx is set to redefine what an SUV can be hence called the SUV.”

“Starting at an unbeatable price of Rs 12.99 lakh, the dream car is now very affordable,” he added.

Astro India Automobile, a 3S setup situated at National Highway Bari Brahmana has been providing the best possible services always to its valued customers by way of well-trained staff, a well-maintained showroom, and the best-equipped workshop and body shop.

To reach out to the customers and meet them at their doorsteps, Astro India Automobiles has Showrooms at Toph Sherkhanian, Narwal, Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri.

Astro India is also catering to its customers in the far-flung rural areas of the territory and has Outlets at RS Pura, Phinter, Doda, and Sunderbani.

The workforce at Astro India undergoes frequent training to ensure flawless operations in sales and service.

Modern equipment and latest machinery catalysis super performance and quality service.