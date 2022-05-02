SRH vs CSK: 154kmph Yorker To MS Dhoni, Umran Malik Clocks Fastest Delivery Of IPL 2022

NEW DELHI, May 2: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has been in sensational form this season and has won over fans, experts with his performances. Despite not being at his best against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, the bowler managed to bowl the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 — not once but twice. During the first innings of Match 46, Umran clocked 154kmph in the 10th over. He sent a full delivery on the stumps to Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the CSK opener smacked it for a four. The 22-year-old once again clocked 154kmph in the 19th over this time unleashing a yorker to MS Dhoni, who played it for a single. Having received plenty of praise due to his recent maiden IPL five-wicket haul, he once again sent Twitter in a tizzy.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Umran Malik beats Lockie Ferguson on the fastest delivery of the season.”

Chasing a target of 203 runs, SRH were restricted to 189 for six in 20 overs with Mukesh Choudhary taking a four-wicket haul for CSK.

Earlier, a knock of 99 runs off 57 balls by Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Chennai post 202 for two in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Devon Conway also smacked an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 55 balls. (Agencies)