Employment May 2, 2022

Required
22 Marketing Boys and Girls
For Account, Event and Media Company in J&K.
Salary Negotiable.
Send Bio Data at rkddj136@yahoo.co.in
Contact after 9 A.M.at 9682593551.
JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT.LTD.
Urgent requirement 8th,10th,12th, Graduate, B.Tech, MBA, BCA, MCA 1 Supervisior Male / Female, Office Admin, Receptionist, BSc fresher, Accountant, Computer operators, ITI fresher, Tellecaller, Security Guard, Helper, Peon, Office boy. Call 9055055628. Address: Gangyal Near HDFC Bank
Staff
REQUIREMENT
Cashier
1 Female
Home Delivery Boy
1 Male
Mob.: 8492036555
Job Opportunity
Wanted a Sales Executive (Lady and Gentleman) For an Exclusive “Home Store” Showroom.
Contact :
Shalimar Carpets ,
Lane No. 16, Phase – II ,
Sidco Industrial Complex,
Bari Brahmana , Jammu.
Ph : 8803750820 ; 9419186326
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana
Required
PGT M.Sc Mathematics
PGT M.Sc Chemistry
PGT M.Sc Physics
PGT M.sc Zoology or Botony
Salary Negotiable
For interview Contact: 9055515673
WANTED STAFF
FOR HOME PATIENT CARE
1. Patient Care Nurses (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. Patient Care Attendants (M/F)
(Experienced/Fresher)
Shifts : Day/Night/24×7
Salary: 8000/- to 10,000 PM.
Bharti Healthcare Agencies
H.O.: 293-A, Opp. Dogra School,
Shastri Nagar, Jammu.
B.O. Opp. Ved Mandir, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur
8899578488 (Udhampur), 8716949388 (Jammu)
Job Opportunity
Tek Infotree (MNC)
Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.
Salary: – Best in the industry.
Forward CV:
savinash@infotreeglobal.com
Wanted
1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos
2. Computer Operator -1 No
Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.
9419100331
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
Situation Vacant
Required 100 promoters to promote social, political, media work for Jammu and Kashmir. Age 18-60. Stipend 15,000/35,000/45,000 & other benefits male /female send resume on our whatsapp number 8920053772
(M) 9818753321.
ANGEL NURSING CARE
SERVICE AT HOME
OUR SERVICES
* Skilled Nursing Care for Patients
* Elder Care Communions
* Baby Sitter
* Sterile Dressing
* Physiotherapy at Home
* Blood sample collection at home
* Medicine Delivery at Home
Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu
Phone No. 8082700484, 7006054154,9622151442
Wanted
Female candidate (graduated) for calling and computer operations at Paloura office..Computer knowledge is must
Office Timing 9.30 to 6.30 pm
Salary Rs 10000/-
Pls call 7006060134
URGENTLY REQUIRED
BOMBAY COFFEE BEANS PATNITOP
1. STEWARDS (Females)- 4 Nos
2. BOUNCERS – 2 Nos
3. MULTICUISINE CHEF- 1 No
Boarding and lodging will be provided by the Company at Patnitop
Interview on Monday 2nd May 2022 at 11 am at 306/B-2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu-4
Upload resume at bcbpatnitop@gmail.com
Contact: 9419191444
URGENTLY REQUIRED
OFFICE BOYS – 2 Nos
Qualification Matric
For office at Bahu Plaza Jammu
Interview on Monday 2nd May 2022 at 11 am at 306/B-2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu-4
Upload resume at
bcbpatnitop@gmail.com
Contact: 9419191444
REQUIRED
Required Maid
for Child Care
at
Upper Roop Nagar
9419128130
70064-57073
HEAVEN KINGDOM HIGH SCHOOL, JANKI VIHAR, JANIPUR JAMMU
HEAVEN’S ANGELS ‘A PLAYWAY SCHOOL
PH NO. 9419132724, 7006862250
Required Staff
1. English – BA/MA B.Ed
2. Mathematics- B.Sc/MSc B.Ed
3. Social Science- B.A/M.A B.Ed
4. Hindi – B.A/M.A B. Ed
5. Computer – BCA/MCA
6. Nursery Trained Teacher
7. General Line Teachers- B.A
8. Urdu Teacher
Come along with your CV between
9.00 AM to 1:00 PM
REQUIRED MARKETING SALES EXECUTIVE
For Business Loan (Shri Ram City Union Finance Ltd)
Address 13-B Shastri Nagar Jammu
Experience /Fresher can apply
Location
(Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Katra, Udhampur, Ramban)
Interview Date is
03-05-22 & 04-05-2022
10:00 AM to 3.00 PM
Mob. 9070000046, 9796238121
JOB OPENING
Urgently Required 28 Boy’s and 21 Girl’s for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).
Note : Fresher’s can also apply
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 13,500 to 25,000 (P/M)
(As Per Co Rule)
So, Bring your resume and get a job
Walk in Interview from Today to 30-05-2022
ONENESS NATION
H No. 153/6 Ambika Colony
Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu
Contact No. 9103129166, 6005679763
6005432961, 9906211256
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female doctor
(BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)
Front Office Executive – Male
Female Nurse with ANM/GNM qualification
For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 7006112791, 7006433572
Required
Required saleman for showroom 2no. male / quardinator female 1no. for showroom / storekeeper 1no. /market cordinator 1no. male
T R Gupta and sons
Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar. Jammu Opp Petrol pump 9419190165, 95968 70414, 94191 88669