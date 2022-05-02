Employment May 2, 2022

Required

22 Marketing Boys and Girls

For Account, Event and Media Company in J&K.

Salary Negotiable.

Send Bio Data at rkddj136@yahoo.co.in

Contact after 9 A.M.at 9682593551.

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT.LTD.

Urgent requirement 8th,10th,12th, Graduate, B.Tech, MBA, BCA, MCA 1 Supervisior Male / Female, Office Admin, Receptionist, BSc fresher, Accountant, Computer operators, ITI fresher, Tellecaller, Security Guard, Helper, Peon, Office boy. Call 9055055628. Address: Gangyal Near HDFC Bank

Staff

REQUIREMENT

Cashier

1 Female

Home Delivery Boy

1 Male

Mob.: 8492036555

Job Opportunity

Wanted a Sales Executive (Lady and Gentleman) For an Exclusive “Home Store” Showroom.

Contact :

Shalimar Carpets ,

Lane No. 16, Phase – II ,

Sidco Industrial Complex,

Bari Brahmana , Jammu.

Ph : 8803750820 ; 9419186326

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana

Required

PGT M.Sc Mathematics

PGT M.Sc Chemistry

PGT M.Sc Physics

PGT M.sc Zoology or Botony

Salary Negotiable

For interview Contact: 9055515673

WANTED STAFF

FOR HOME PATIENT CARE

1. Patient Care Nurses (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. Patient Care Attendants (M/F)

(Experienced/Fresher)

Shifts : Day/Night/24×7

Salary: 8000/- to 10,000 PM.

Bharti Healthcare Agencies

H.O.: 293-A, Opp. Dogra School,

Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

B.O. Opp. Ved Mandir, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur

8899578488 (Udhampur), 8716949388 (Jammu)

Job Opportunity

Tek Infotree (MNC)

Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.

Salary: – Best in the industry.

Forward CV:

savinash@infotreeglobal.com

Wanted

1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos

2. Computer Operator -1 No

Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.

9419100331

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

Situation Vacant

Required 100 promoters to promote social, political, media work for Jammu and Kashmir. Age 18-60. Stipend 15,000/35,000/45,000 & other benefits male /female send resume on our whatsapp number 8920053772

(M) 9818753321.

ANGEL NURSING CARE

SERVICE AT HOME

OUR SERVICES

* Skilled Nursing Care for Patients

* Elder Care Communions

* Baby Sitter

* Sterile Dressing

* Physiotherapy at Home

* Blood sample collection at home

* Medicine Delivery at Home

Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu

Phone No. 8082700484, 7006054154,9622151442

Wanted

Female candidate (graduated) for calling and computer operations at Paloura office..Computer knowledge is must

Office Timing 9.30 to 6.30 pm

Salary Rs 10000/-

Pls call 7006060134

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BOMBAY COFFEE BEANS PATNITOP

1. STEWARDS (Females)- 4 Nos

2. BOUNCERS – 2 Nos

3. MULTICUISINE CHEF- 1 No

Boarding and lodging will be provided by the Company at Patnitop

Interview on Monday 2nd May 2022 at 11 am at 306/B-2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu-4

Upload resume at bcbpatnitop@gmail.com

Contact: 9419191444

URGENTLY REQUIRED

OFFICE BOYS – 2 Nos

Qualification Matric

For office at Bahu Plaza Jammu

Interview on Monday 2nd May 2022 at 11 am at 306/B-2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu-4

Upload resume at

bcbpatnitop@gmail.com

Contact: 9419191444

REQUIRED

Required Maid

for Child Care

at

Upper Roop Nagar

9419128130

70064-57073

HEAVEN KINGDOM HIGH SCHOOL, JANKI VIHAR, JANIPUR JAMMU

HEAVEN’S ANGELS ‘A PLAYWAY SCHOOL

PH NO. 9419132724, 7006862250

Required Staff

1. English – BA/MA B.Ed

2. Mathematics- B.Sc/MSc B.Ed

3. Social Science- B.A/M.A B.Ed

4. Hindi – B.A/M.A B. Ed

5. Computer – BCA/MCA

6. Nursery Trained Teacher

7. General Line Teachers- B.A

8. Urdu Teacher

Come along with your CV between

9.00 AM to 1:00 PM

REQUIRED MARKETING SALES EXECUTIVE

For Business Loan (Shri Ram City Union Finance Ltd)

Address 13-B Shastri Nagar Jammu

Experience /Fresher can apply

Location

(Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Katra, Udhampur, Ramban)

Interview Date is

03-05-22 & 04-05-2022

10:00 AM to 3.00 PM

Mob. 9070000046, 9796238121

JOB OPENING

Urgently Required 28 Boy’s and 21 Girl’s for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

Note : Fresher’s can also apply

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 13,500 to 25,000 (P/M)

(As Per Co Rule)

So, Bring your resume and get a job

Walk in Interview from Today to 30-05-2022

ONENESS NATION

H No. 153/6 Ambika Colony

Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu

Contact No. 9103129166, 6005679763

6005432961, 9906211256

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female doctor

(BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)

Front Office Executive – Male

Female Nurse with ANM/GNM qualification

For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 7006112791, 7006433572

Required

Required saleman for showroom 2no. male / quardinator female 1no. for showroom / storekeeper 1no. /market cordinator 1no. male

T R Gupta and sons

Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar. Jammu Opp Petrol pump 9419190165, 95968 70414, 94191 88669