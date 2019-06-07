SpotlampE launches Daler Mehndi’s new song ‘Panga Na Lena’

NEW DELHI: SpotlampE.com, the platform for non film music by 9X Media Pvt Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a peppy new single titled ‘Panga Na Lena’ by Daler Mehndi.

‘Panga Na Lena’ is a song dedicated to the Cricket World Cup 2019. The song will be launched on SpotlampE.com and it will be aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and 9X Tashan.

Speaking about the song, Daler Mehndi says,”I am pleased to collaborate with SpotlampE and launch a peppy new track dedicated to all the Cricket fans. Cricket is one of the biggest religions in India and composing ‘Panga Na Lena’ to celebrate the biggest sporting festival was an exhilarating experience! The Song captures the essence and craze for cricket across all age groups. I am excited to see the viewer’s response to the track. I am confident that ‘Panga Na Lena’ will become the next cricket anthem and will top the music charts in India.”

In a short span of time, SpotlampE.com has become an apt platform for upcoming as well as established singers to showcase their talent. With artists like Grammy winner Shaggy, Mika Singh, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Shankar Mahadevan Dev Negi, Neha Pandey, etc. launching their tracks on SpotlampE.com, the Platform has become the destination to discover great music.

Commenting on the launch of Panga Na Lena, 9X Media’s Senior Vice President – Creative content and New Business, Rajitta Hemwani said, ”Panga Na Lena captures the excitement and anticipation of cricket and the World cup. The emotional journey of a fan rooting for his favourite cricketer is well emphasised in the music video. We are confident that the track will set the mood for the Cricket World Cup 2019.”

The lyrics is written by N S Chauhan and Daler Mehndi.

‘Panga Na Lena’ is composed by the super talented Daler Mehndi. The music video is directed by the creative talent at 9XM. The video showcases Daler dancing with cricket fans across various locations. (AGENCIES)