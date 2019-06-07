Army pays tributes to Army jawan shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Army on Friday paid floral tributes to Havildar Manzoor Ahmad Beigh, who was killed by militants in Anantnag district while he was on leave, officials said.

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon paid homage to the slain soldier at Badamibagh Cantonment here, an Army spokesperson said.

He said representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to him.

Forty-one-year-old Beigh, serving with the Territorial Army, was shot at and grievously injured by militants at his residence on Thursday. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The soldier was unarmed and on 12 days leave from June 4 to celebrate Eid with his family, the spokesperson said. He is survived by his wife and three children. (AGENCIES)