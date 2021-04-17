Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Tests Covid Positive

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling “fit and fine”.

The 49-year-old posted the development on his Twitter page.

“After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive,” Mr Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

“I’m taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I’m physically fit and fine.” (Agency)