PM Modi holds meeting to review COVID-19, vaccination situation

NEW DELHI: Amid the record surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the coronavirus and vaccination situation.

Top officers across various ministries participate in the meeting that started at 8 pm today. The meeting is currently underway.

The country is currently witnessing a second and more severe wave of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded the highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in 24 hours, which was also the highest number of daily new cases reported in the world. India contributed 22.8 per cent of the total cases reported worldwide on April 12. (Agency)