‘Sportking’ inaugurated at Residency Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Former MLA Jammu East Rajesh Gupta today inaugurated high class fashionware showroom “Sportking” at Residency Road here.

The proprietors of the showroom Paramjeet Singh and Sarabjeet Singh welcomed the guests on the arrival.

Former MLA Rajesh Gupta cut the ribbon and threw the showroom open for the people to visit and do their shopping.

The BJP leaders who were present on the occasion included Pardeep Sharma, Rajkumar Gupta, Balraj Gupta, Viney Gupta, Kiran Chowhan, Surinder Kour, Sardar Harbhajan Singh, Sushil, Gopal Gupta, Rajinder Gupta, Arun Datta, Amit Gupta, Chaman Lal, Rattan Sharma, Happy, Ajay Bargotra and Dinesh Gupta.

President of the Vir Marg Traders Association Sham Gupta accompanied former MLA Rajesh Gupta on the occasion.

“The business friendly atmosphere in the country would lead to high growth and increased employment generation”, Rajesh Gupta said, adding that new business leads to increased opportunities for many in the supply chain.