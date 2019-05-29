Auto rickshaws remain off road over fare fixation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Thousands of auto rickshaws plying in various areas of Jammu District remained off road today over fare fixation.

The drivers of auto rickshaws assembled in the Exhibition Ground here and raised slogans in favour of their demands.

While talking to the media persons, an auto rickshaw driver demanded Rs 50 meter down for two kilometers. Click here to watch video

“We demand Rs 50 meter down for first two kilometers and for third kilometer onwards, Government can fix Rs 25 per kilometer to which we have no objection”, he added.

He added that the Traffic Police cops harass them and also challan them over meters. “Challan our vehicles if found lack of documents, overloading, but not on meters”, he said.

Another protestor said that the rates fixed by the Government are not acceptable to us. “We demand Rs 50 meter down for two kilometers”, he added.

However, commuters especially students of various institutions also suffer as auto rickshaws ferrying them remained off the road.