Sportier and Modern: Audi India opens bookings for New Audi A4

MUMBAI: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday commenced bookings for its fifth-generation Audi A4 in India.

Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi A4 promises excellent drivability and is loaded with an arsenal of update features.

Aesthetic design, a comfortable and tech-rich cabin, top-notch connectivity and best-in-class infotainment highlight the luxury and dynamic stance of the car. The Audi A4 can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 2 Lakhs. For the best ownership experience, Audi India is offering a 4 years Comprehensive Service Package on pre-bookings.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the new Audi A4 which will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven.” (AGENCIES)