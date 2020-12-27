SPO turned militant, 3 other JeM associates arrested in Budgam: Police

SRINAGAR: A SPO turned militant has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam by the local police, along with 53RR and 181 Bn CRPF. According to the details, the arrest was made from Hayatpora. A vehicle, which attempted to flee from the cordon was stopped tactfully and the vehicle occupants were overpowered by security forces after they tried to resist. One of them was later identified as deserter SPO turned militant Altaf Hussain.

The other three were identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray and Zahid Dar, all residents of Pulwama. Arms and ammunition, along with other incriminating material was also recovered from their possession.

On further inquiry, it was found that the group is associated with the banned terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and was operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities.

The said SPO had decamped with two AK 47 rifles along with one Jahangir, who was later on arrested by security forces in a CASO.

A case in this regard has been filed and further investigations are underway. (AGENCY)