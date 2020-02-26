Splendid performance of JKCA

Sir,

The J&K cricket team’s Ranji trophy journey came to end after they were outplayed by the better team (Karnataka)in their most important match of the season . The match was completed only in three days as the rest two days were called off due to rain and bad light.

After the end of this season the Jk boys should be proud of what they achieved in this season , they have lost only one match before quarter final in the entire league phase which is itself a huge thing . This season’s performance is not meant only for the results of team which are obviously very appreciable, but the team has got some new very talented players like Aquib, Abid, Samad and Mujtaba who will shape the team in the coming years to come . As per the latest press conference of Chairman JKCA S A Bukhari he informed how they were communicating with players (via police help) before this years Ranji season as there was complete clampdown on telecom service in Valley. Keeping those things and our cricket infrastructure of the state in mind , the performance of team is worth appreciating. I hope the JKCA Administration will take the cognizance of the hardwork of our boys and will recognise them by some hefty remuneration as same was done in 2013-14 season.

Mubashir Tarray

Shalagam, Bijbehara