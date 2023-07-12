Spirituality Knows No Boundaries | 2 US Nationals Undertake Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir

Inspired by Swami Vivekananda, duo says its dream come true for them

Srinagar, Jul 12: The ongoing annual Amarnath yatra has become the perfect example of the no boundaries for spirituality as two foreigners have joined the pilgrims to perform the darshan at the holy cave this year, who according to them are inspired by Swami Vivekananda.

Two foreign nationals from California, United States (US) have fulfilled a 40-year-old dream by undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra. The duo recount Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Amarnath.

The foreign pilgrims, who undertook the yatra, said it is not possible to express their joy and happiness after visiting here and performing the darshan of Lord Shiva’s Ice Lingam.

“It seemed impossible and was a dream to come here. But by Bholenath’s grace, everything came together and here we are…We can’t explain how we feel,” says a pilgrim from California, US, adding that it was a dream come true for them.

“With the blessings of Bhole Baba, this time we managed to visit and we are feeling completely blessed,” he said.

“Swami Vivekananda came to Amarnath; he had a very important experience. I have known of this story for 40 years. It was a dream to come here,” another pilgrim said. He said they are filled with gratitude and happiness, adding that the organisation that keeps this yatra together is very impressive.

“There is a particular kind of peace that prevails in these mountains. We hope this kind of peace can prevail everywhere,” he added. (KNO)