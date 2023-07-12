DG BSF Lauds High Level Professionalism Of Forces During Amarnath Yatra

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, July 12: Director General of the Border Security Force Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday lauded the high level of professionalism of the BSF and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY).

DG BSF Agrawal said this during his interaction with BSF men at Panjtarni in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The DG was on a three-day visit to Kashmir, where he reviewed the security arrangements for the Yatra.

At least 1,40,000 pilgrims have visited the Cave shrine since the Yatra began on July 1.

A BSF spokesperson said DG Agrawal arrived in Srinagar on July 10 and was welcomed by Ashok Yadav, Inspector General, BSF Kashmir Frontier.

On the same day, the DG BSF interacted with BSF officers and thereafter moved to Pahalgam by road along with the IG BSF and visited the area of responsibility of the BSF battalion deployed for the Amarnath Yatra.

“He also carried out a security review, held discussions with BSF and CRPF commanders, and interacted with troops of all the CAPFs (central armed police forces) and JKP deployed on the route to review the overall deployment/domination plan for SANJY-2023,” the spokesperson said, adding that DG halted for the night at Pahalgam.

The next day, DG BSF travelled on the Chandanwari axis route and reached Panjtarni. En route, he interacted with yatris, langarwalas, and troops of different CAPFs deployed on the Chandanwari axis. He halted for the night at Panjtarni.

On Wednesday, DG BSF Agrawal left from Panjtarni for Holy Cave via Sangam Top.

The DG BSF interacted with troops from different security forces and reviewed the security arrangements on the route. Thereafter, he offered his prayers and paid darshan to Shri Amarnath Ji.

“During interaction with BSF troops, the DG lauded the high level of professionalism and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality. He appreciated the high level of synergy among various agencies for SANJY-2023. He also praised and appreciated the involvement of forces in running medical camps and the placement of BSF disaster response teams at various locations and enroute covering both axes, i.e., Baltal and Pahalgam, for SANJY yatries,” the spokesman said.