Spike in Corona deaths in Kashmir; 24 die, 2644 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 11 Kashmir today reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths as 24 succumbed to the infection while 2644 tested positive taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 2847 while active cases have crossed the 50000 mark.

Those who died today include four at SKIMS Soura, five at SMHS Srinagar, one at GMC Baramulla, two at DH Ganderbal, two at DH Pulwama, seven at GMC Anantnag and one at DH Bandipora.

Those who tested positive include 846 from Srinagar, 361 Baramulla, 322 Budgam, 282 Pulwama, 171 Kupwara, 198 Anantnag, 85 Bandipora, 52 Ganderbal, 269 Kulgam and 58 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 54,681 positive cases including 630 deaths and 43,046 recoveries are from Srinagar, 16,928 including 213 deaths and 12,747 recoveries are from Baramulla, 14,584 including 10,668 recoveries and 146 deaths are from Budgam, 9,419 including 6,955 recoveries and 124 deaths are from Pulwama, 8,707 including 110 deaths and 6,962 recoveries are from Kupwara, 10,526 including 6,581 recoveries and 127 deaths are from Anantnag, 6,391 cases including 5,527 and 71 deaths are from Bandipora, 6,407 including 5,392 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Ganderbal, 6,935 including 3,611 recoveries and 73 deaths are from Kulgam and 4,084 including 2,917 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 138,662 including 104,406 recoveries and 1,596 deaths..

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 50,701 including 32,660 from Kashmir division..

With 3,537 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 171,350, which is 76.19 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, police today arrested 156 persons and lodged 86 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 104,350 from 672 people for violating the guidelines and rules in Kashmir.

“Besides, 44 vehicles were also seized in Budgam, Ganderbal and Shopian for violating guidelines and restrictions,” police said, adding that the special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs and guidelines envisaged by government to curb COVID-19 pandemic.