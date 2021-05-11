JU VC’s kin, Sarpanch, two ex-servicemen among 41 more die of COVID in Jammu

132 workers constructing GMC Doda infected

Ex-Minister, former VC with 3 of family including Sr. doc test +ve

3 family members of IAS officer too report positive

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 11: Jammu and Kashmir today recorded single-day highest 65 COVID casualties and 4352 fresh cases. As usual, Jammu region continued to account for maximum deaths in the Union Territory reporting 41 fatalities and 1708 positive cases.

Among 41 COVID fatalities, 14 were women while seven persons were aged between 30-45 years. Nearly 60 percent deaths were purely related to Coronavirus as the victims had no co-morbidities. The highest 28 casualties took place in Jammu district, six Udhampur, three each Samba and Kathua and one in Rajouri.

BN Kaul, former Senior Scientist at CDRI-CSIR Lucknow and father-in-law of Vice Chancellor Jammu University Prof Manoj Dhar died of COVID-19 in New Delhi today.

Tirath Ram Sharma, Sarpanch Rehal Damalia Panchayat in Bishnah also succumbed to the virus. A 58-year-old ex-serviceman from Kotli Charkan Bishnah and 50-year-old ex-serviceman from Darhal in Rajouri passed away in the hospitals due to Coronavirus.

As many as 132 workers engaged in the construction of Government Medical College (GMC) Doda at Ghat today tested positive for pathogen. Their positivity rate was quite high as 132 positives were reported from among 180 workers only. GMC Doda Principal Dr Dinesh Kumar told the Excelsior that the GMC is running from Doda and workers were constructing new building at Ghat.

Former Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia and his wife and another BJP leader Ashwani Chrungoo and his kin have also tested positive for the virus.

Former Vice Chancellor of Jammu University who also served as MLC and his son who is a senior doctor, today reported positive for COVID-19. Senior doctor’s wife and daughter, who is also a doctor, were also found infected.

Three members of an IAS officer’s family too tested positive for Coronavirus.

Fifteen workers of a chemical factory at Battal Ballian in Udhampur were found infected.

Seven deaths in the age group of 30-45 include 30-year-old woman from Mandlik Nagar Paloura, 30-year-old youth from Samroli Udhampur, 25-year-old male from Bani, 40-year-old from Seri Rajouri, another 40-year-old man from Talab Tillo, 44-year-old woman from Badal Kalan Akhnoor, presently putting up at Exchange Road and 45-year-old woman from Gole Pulli.

Other casualties in Jammu district were reported from Roop Nagar, Sarwal, Mubarak Mandi, Raghunath Pura, Bakshi Nagar, RS Pura, Nanak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Jagti Colony Nagrota, Phalain Mandal, Rani Talab Digiana, Bohri, Surya Vihar, Channi Himmat, Roop Nagar, Panjtirthi, Paloura, Tawi Vihar Sidhra, Peer Mitha, Gandhi Nagar, Ustaad Mohalla and Dream City.

Out of six deaths in Udhampur, two were reported from Indra Nagar including 78-year-old male and female. The woman died at home while the man succumbed to the virus in the Military Hospital. Other deaths took place at Ward No. 2 Adarsh Colony, Himra Gandala, Samroli and Lambi Gali. Of three deaths in Samba, two occurred at Ramgarh and one in Meen Charkan Bari Brahmana. Three deaths took place in Shiva Nagar, Seri Parnala Billawar and Bani in Kathua.

Forty one more deaths have taken Jammu region’s Corona toll to 1251, the highest 714 being in Jammu district followed by Rajouri 100, Udhampur 83, Kathua 80, Samba 72, Doda 71, Poonch 49, Ramban 35, Kishtwar 26 and Reasi 21.

Among 1708 fresh Coronavirus positive cases today, Jammu district topped with 602 positives followed by Kathua 251, Rajouri 208, Udhampur 156, Reasi 103, Samba 101, Poonch 87, Doda 81, Ramban 67 and Kishtwar 52.

Significantly, 1275 persons recovered from the virus today including 488 in Jammu, 218 Samba, 168 Udhampur, 110 Kathua, 84 Poonch, 64 Rajouri, 53 Reasi, 48 Kishtwar, 33 Ramban and nine in Doda.

With 1708 positives today, Jammu region’s Corona count has reached 86236 while number of active positives has jumped to 18041. There have been 66944 recoveries and 1251 deaths.

District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg today extended working hours at Narwal Mandi from 5 am to 11 am from tomorrow onwards to reduce overcrowding and congestion but simultaneously ensure supplies of essential items.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today recorded two COVID fatalities and 112 new cases.

Dead include a woman from Leh and a migrant worker while 65 fresh cases were reported in Leh district and 47 in Kargil.

Ladakh now has 15429 cases. Among them, 1447 are active positives as 13825 have recovered. There have been total 157 Corona casualties in Ladakh—113 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Deaths at home: docs urge people to take medical advise

There has been no let up in COVID deaths at homes due to delay in medical consultations by the people or shifting the positive persons to hospitals notwithstanding that there was no shortage of beds and oxygen in the Government hospitals in the Jammu region.

COVID deaths at home were not only confined to rural areas but in Jammu City and surroundings as well.

“Everyday we have been recording six to seven deaths of COVID patients at home. The people have been shifting positive cases to hospitals only when their oxygen level drops to alarming level and their lungs are badly involved-a stage from where they can’t be revived,” doctors in various Government hospitals said.

Today, six COVID positive persons were brought dead to hospitals.

Doctors said all symptomatic COVID positive patients must take medical advice from nearest possible healthcare centre or designated COVID hospitals which can reduce the mortality rate.

“Timely medicare can cure majority of positive patients,” they said.

Surprisingly, the delay in seeking treatment by the Corona positive patients has also been reported from City and towns and wasn’t confined to rural areas only, they added.