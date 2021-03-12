Specially abled, need to be empowered

Persons with benchmark disabilities should in fact receive extra attention from the Government and the society as well, not to even think of meting out to them a virtual discriminatory treatment and hence made victims of neglect. As per rules, posts in Government services have to be identified as well as filled too in order to see that the persons under this category get the requisite benefits . What all is to be done having been duly mentioned in the Rights of persons with Disabilities Act 2016 but due to the constraints under Article 370 the same could not ipso- facto been implemented and that could be the alibi and even the genuine reason of delaying the process in somehow implementing the crux of the Act . However, under J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 , the said Act stands automatically applicable now in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir . At the same time , it is beyond comprehension as to why Rules are not framed which with every Central Act , it is absolutely necessary to be done within the permissible time frame of six months from the date of commencement of the Act in the absence of which the operation of the Central Act cannot take place at all. In fact , if such an approach is assessed in perspective , it can safely be said that a peculiar type of mindset, which otherwise should have been more responsive and helpful, is in fact appearing to be rather an impediment in imparting the intended benefits of the Central Act to the identified target groups.

It may be noted that the main purpose of the said Act is to take such steps so as to aim at empowering the persons with disability which could be done by providing them equal opportunities and accessibility. The Social Welfare Department of the UT, the designated department alone can spell out the reasons as to why such an important exercise has not been completed as yet. The Draft of the Rules to be framed had, as per reports, been shared by the Department of Law , Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with the Social Welfare Department and that too several months back . The ”beauty ”of the Act is in respect of identifying posts in the Government departments for such persons which has got to be done by an expert committee which has representation on it of persons with benchmark disabilities to make the entire exercise transparent and purpose oriented. Every three years or even during that period itself, review of such posts to be done is what is provided for in the said Act.

It is not that the said Committee with good representation was not constituted as back as in November 2020 in the UT but till date, the committee has not completed the assigned task . On the other hand, it is mandatory for the states and the UT Governments to appoint in every Government establishment not less than 4 per cent of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength in each group of posts which are identified and meant to be filled with the said group candidates. All relevant details about the identified posts are duly enumerated for each type of disability which are to filled by this group. We earnestly hope that what remains to be done in order to really position the Act in implementing mode , say by framing Rules and ensuring the issue to move further, would all be looked into by the Government at an early date. We have some responsibilities towards such sections of our society as mentioned herein and we must not only be fulfilling but looking like fulfilling those responsibilities.