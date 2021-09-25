Specially abled candidates from J&K awarded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: On occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav India @75’, DDU-GKY & RSETI Ka Hunarbaaz Award, Union Ministry of Rural Development recognized two specially abled candidates from J&K-Hamza-Bin-Manzoor and Amit Kumar who were felicitated with memento, a badge and a certificate.

The felicitation was a virtual award ceremony held today on Antoyodaya Diwas by Deepika K Sharma, COO, Himayat Mission Management Unit, JKRLM Jammu.

These two specially abled candidates have been trained under DDU-GKY and in continuous employment for one year period.

A handout stated that based on the nominations received from SRLMs, 66 candidates have been identified from 12 states to receive the awards from the DDU-GKY category and 9 from the RSETI category.