Jammu Declaration will defeat votaries of Dixon Plan: Rana

NC pays tributes to Th Rachpaul Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

KALAKOTE Sept 25: Provincial President National Conference Devender Singh Rana today strongly vouched for defeating the proponents of the infamous Dixon Plan by maintaining religious-regional unity and singular entity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu Declaration, a voice of Jammu by Jammu for inclusive J&K ,will come with a roadmap to defeat the votaries of Dixon Plan who want to divide Jammu region on the basis of religion”, Rana said while leading the cadre, senior leadership and cross section of civil society in paying tribute to Thakur Rachpal Singh at the Barkhi ceremony to commemorate the first death anniversary of the late leader at Kalakote in Rajouri district.

This will actually be the sincere homage to leaders like Th Rachpal Singh, who worked all their life against the machinations of dividing Jammu and Kashmir on regional, sub-regional and religious lines, the Provincial President said, adding that those unleashing this divisive politics will face their Waterloo.

Rana said the best tribute to Thakur is to keep a united J&K and work for equitable development of all regions and subregions and not letting any region have any supremacy over the other. He said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and prosper as one entity with all the regions and the sub-regions besides people of various faiths enjoying equal opportunities of progress. The ill-conceived concepts like the Dixon Plan are against the spirit of unity in diversity, he maintained.

Paying tributes to the late leader, former minister and senior leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra recalled in their messages the key role played by Thakur Rachpal Singh in strengthening the party at grass roots level and working all along for betterment of the people in various capacities.

While dwelling upon various facets of the life of Thakur Rachpaul, former minister and senior leader Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari said the late leader has left an indelible mark of public service and worked for harmonious growth of the society based on the cherished agenda of amity and brotherhood.

State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta, Former Minister and senior leader Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, Provincial Youth National Conference President Ajaz Jan, Provincial Vice President Bashir Ahmed Wani also paid glowing tributes to Thakur and spoke about his long association with the late leader. He said Thakur Sahib has left an indelible mark of public service.

Other leaders included Bimla Luthra, Vijay Laxami Dutta, Vipan Pal Sharma, Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Bushan Uppal, Pardeep Bali, Rita Gupta, Ch. Nassem Liaquet, Manzoor Malik, Rohit Bali, Sahil Salathia, Master Shamsher Singh, Owasis Bukhari, Shahim Akhter, Haji Mohd Sadiq, Ashok Sharma, Bansi Lal, Ch. Muzaffar Hussain, Rattal Lal Padha, Puspinder Chadda, Subash Sharf, Tufail and others.