Space Age Technologies opens new showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 12: Space Age Technologies here today announced the grand opening of its new showroom, an authorized dealer space for LG Electronics and other leading brands.

This state-of-the-art showroom is set to be a one-stop destination for high-quality electronic products from top-tier manufacturers including LG Electronics, Voltas, Blue Star, Eureka Forbes, Microtek, Usha, Kenstar and Morphy Richards.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Space Age Technologies is offering exclusive discounts of up to 40 per cent on a wide range of products and this special offer is available in the spirit of Christmas and New Year festivities.

A handout stated that the showroom boasts an extensive collection of the latest electronics including Washing Machines, LED TVs, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens, Water Purifiers etc.

“Understanding the needs of our customers, we are also introducing attractive EMI schemes. These schemes are tailored to provide financial ease, with EMI options starting from as low as Rs. 888 per month,” a proprietor of the showroom informed adding: “We invite everyone to visit our new showroom and experience the cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service that Space Age Technologies is known for. Our knowledgeable staff will help you select the best products for your home or office.”