Southeastern United States India Association formed for better trade and commerce with India

WASHINGTON, June 26: The Governor of the US state of North Carolina Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the formation of the Southeastern US India Association which he said would enhance India’s trade and commerce ties with the southeastern parts of the country.

The formation of the Southeastern US India Association (SEUS-India) is on the lines of a similar SEUS-Japan, Cooper told a delegation of Indian businesses travelling to the US to attend the annual Select USA Summit.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce the formation of the Southeast US India Association. This organisation will promote business and trade relationships between our State and our partners in India. This is just the beginning. We hope you’ll join us and help make this a powerful force,” Cooper said at a reception hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Indian Embassy here late on Tuesday night.

North Carolina has a thriving Indian community, he said.

Cooper was joined by governors of Oklahoma and Guam at the reception which among others was attended by the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and Deputy Indian Ambassador to the US Sripriya Ranganathan.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt urged Indian businesses to invest in his state.

Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero said Guam is no stranger to India. “Guam has a robust community who have contributed a lot to the quality of life of our people. They’re very successful entrepreneurs,” she said. (PTI)