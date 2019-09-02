South Asian Speakers’ Summit overlooks Pakistan’s claims on Kashmir

MALE: A day after India thwarted an attempt by Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue during the South Asian Speakers’ Summit in the Maldives, the Male declaration adopted by the meeting on Monday overlooked all assertions made by Islamabad on the issue.

India and Pakistan had a heated exchange during summit on Sunday held in the Maldivian Parliament – Majlis – where the representatives of the South Asian countries had gathered.

“The South Asian Speakers’ Summit, while adopting the Male declaration, overlooked all assertions made by the Pakistani parliamentary delegation,” sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Pakistan’s Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri tried to raise the Kashmir issue during the discussion on Sustainable Development Goals. (AGENCIES)