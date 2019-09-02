Chidambaram get partial relief from SC, can’t be sent to Tihar Jail for now  

NEW DELHI: In a day of fast-paced developments, P Chidambaram on Monday got partial relief from the Supreme Court which said he would not be sent to Tihar Jail as of now in the INX Media corruption case after the former Finance Minister offered that he be placed under house arrest instead of being sent to prison.

The Apex Court initially, at around 1.40 PM, asked the trial court to consider Chidambaram’s request for interim bail on Monday itself and said that in case he is not granted the relief, his CBI’s custody would be extended by three more days.

However, hours after the top court passed the order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter at around 3 PM and said there would be “jurisdictional difficulty” in implementing the order passed earlier in the day. (AGENCIES)