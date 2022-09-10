Sourabh Sethi being installed as the President of Rotary Club Jammu Bahu by District Governor Dr Dushyant Choudhary and Ankita Sethi. By Daily Excelsior - 11/09/2022 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Sourabh Sethi being installed as the President of Rotary Club Jammu Bahu by District Governor Dr Dushyant Choudhary and Ankita Sethi. Sourabh Sethi being installed as the President of Rotary Club Jammu Bahu by District Governor Dr Dushyant Choudhary and Ankita Sethi.