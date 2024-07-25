SOTTO J&K holds Nukkad Natak competition on Organ Donation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Continuing its awareness activities in the Indian Organ Donation Month, J&K State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) in its third event organized a Nukkad Natak competition on Organ Donation at Institute of Nursing, University of Kashmir, South Campus, Fatehgarh (Anantnag), today.

Students from various Nursing Colleges viz. Florence Paramedical and Nursing Institute, Nai Basti; Government Nursing College/GNM, Pulwama; South Kashmir Paramedical & Nursing College, Kulgam; Institute of Nursing, University of Kashmir, South Campus, Fatehgarh Anantnag ; Government Nursing College, Anantnag and Dolphin Nursing College, Pulwama gave performance on stage giving a message to donate organs.

Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director SOTTO, advised the nursing colleges to perform such activities in their areas generating public awareness on organ donation while Prof Rayees Qadri (Director, South Campus, University of Kashmir) appreciated the efforts of SOTTO J&K for organizing such events.

HoD Bio Resources, University of Kashmir, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir advised students to become brand ambassadors for the cause of organ donation and carry this message in the society.

Dr Saima Jeelani (Assistant Professor, Government Nursing College Anantnag and Irfan Ahmad Lone (Transplant Coordinator, SOTTO) cleared the doubts regarding organ donation and motivated the audience to come forward and pledge for Organ Donation.

Institute of Nursing, University of Kashmir, South Campus, Fatehgarh Anantnag stood first in the competition and Government Nursing College Pulwama stood second while Government Nursing College Anantnag secured third position.

The program concluded with vote of thanks presented by Ishfaq Ahmad (Coordinator, Institute of Nursing, South Campus, University of Kashmir).