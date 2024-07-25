LG Ladakh takes stock of arrangements for PM’s visit

Excelsior Correspondent

Kargil, July 24: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) took stock of the arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

The PM is scheduled to visit and pay homage to the Kargil War Heroes on July 26 in Drass on the occasion of 25th anniversary of India’s victory over the enemy forces during the Kargil War in 1999.

LG visited various locations and reviewed the arrangements at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to ensure that all preparations were in place. He also visited Brigade Helipad in Drass where he saw the arrangements at the green room and helipad.

GOC, 8 Mountain Division, Major General Sachin Malik briefed the LG on the preparations and arrangements.

GOC, 14 Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, GOC, 8 Mountain Division, Major General Sachin Malik; ADGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Shrikant Suse, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kargil Shree Raam R, accompanied the LG during the visit.