SOPs issued to defence forces, security agencies to deal with rogue drones

NEW DELHI: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on how to handle threats of rogue drones were issued to defence forces and other security agencies, which are maintaining vigil on the device, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said the Civil Aviation Ministry on August 27, 2018, issued the civil aviation requirement regarding ‘Requirements for Operation of Civil Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAs/Drones)’ in order to regulate and monitor the operation of the devices.

“However, in order to meet the threat from hostile or rogue drones operated by terrorists and subversive elements, the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 10, 2019, issued comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for handling the threat from drones and other sub-conventional aerial platforms in the country,” he said.

Reddy said these SOPs have been issued to defence forces and other security agencies of the country and the states, who are maintaining vigil against hostile or rogue drones.

The matter is constantly reviewed by concerned authorities and necessary measures are taken for failproof security, he said in reply to a written question. (AGENCIES)