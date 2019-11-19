765 arrested in J-K for stone pelting since abrogation of Article 370

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry on Tuesday said security forces have arrested 765 people in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for their alleged involvement in stone pelting incidents and multi-pronged policies were adopted to check the menace.

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy also said there has been a decline in the incidents of stone pelting since August 5 when the central government had announced abrogation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“Since August 5, 2019 to November 15, 2019, 765 people have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting/law and order. From January 1, 2019 to August 4, 2019, 361 number of such cases were registered,” he said replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

Reddy said the government has initiated multi-pronged policies to check the stone pelting menace and has succeeded in curbing it to the extent that a large number of trouble makers, instigators and mob mobilisers have been identified and various preventive measures taken against them which include the detention under the PSA and preventive arrests.

“Investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists which are part of Hurriyat have been behind the incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir valley. The NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far,” he said.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has informed that a total of 34,10,219 tourists, including 12,934 foreigners tourists, have visited Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months and an income of Rs 25.12 crore has been earned through tourism during this period. (AGENCIES)