Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice

NEW DELHI: Actor Sonu Sood moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who has filed the plea in the top court, told PTI that Sood has challenged the high court order.

As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building ”Shakti Sagar”, and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions. (AGENCIES)