COVID-19: 88 new cases, 4 more deaths recorded in J&K

SRINAGAR: The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,928 on Friday with four more fatalities, while 88 new cases took the infection tally to 1,23,852, officials said.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest 32 cases followed by 18 in Srinagar district.

While six districts – Shopian, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban — did not report any new cases, 12 other districts had cases in single digits, officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,098 in the Union Territory, while 1,20,826 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

Four more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours — two each in Jammu and Kashmir regions — officials said, adding that the death toll has risen to 1,928.