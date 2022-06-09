Sonia Gandhi seeks three weeks’ time to appear before ED

NEW DELHI, June 9:

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has sought three weeks’ time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the National Herald case.

Sources said the Congress President is still Covid positive, and her reports have been sent to ED seeking a fresh date. The last report sent to ED was dated June 7. The ED had asked the Congress president to appear before it on June 8 in the National Herald case.

Last week, while announcing that the Congress President had tested positive for Covid, Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said she would attend the summon.

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also been infected with Covid.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has meanwhile been asked to appear on June 13. He had earlier been asked to appear on June 5, but it was rescheduled as he was out of the country. (UNI)