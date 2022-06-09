Jodhamal teams shine at Formula-1 in Schools

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Three teams of Jodhamal Public School namely Zebion Racing, Presto Racing and Marlin Racing participated in the Formula One (F1) in Schools Regional Championship and qualified for national, organised at Delhi.

All the teams showcased exceptional talent and skills throughout the competition. These teams were nominated for ‘Best Newcomers Award’, ‘Best Project Management Award’ and ‘Best Enterprise Portfolio Award’, while the Presto team was the coveted ‘Resource and Development Award’ and high spot on the winners’ list in the Regional finals.

The competition was modelled on the lines of the real-World Formula-1 Motorsport, involving the designing and manufacturing of miniature working F1 car models wherein various schools from all over the country participated.

This is the first time that three teams from an educational institution have qualified for finals.

Zebion team members: Dhairya Gupta, Pavit Singh, Daanial Butt, Nishant Verma and Aaryan Bakshi, while team for Presto event was Puneesh Singh Manhas, Pranjal Gupta, Arhaam Chopra, Amay Kawatra and Aprameya Gupta and team for Marlin event were Aamay Gupta, Adhwik Mahajan, Parmeet Singh, and Akshar Bhasin.

The teams participated in the event under the guidance of their mentor, Neetu Johri.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jodhamal’s Helios team is representing India at the F1 for Schools World finals, being held in London in the month of July this year.

Principal Dr Deep Khare appreciated the efforts of the teams.