Sports Festival organised for children with disabilities

SRINAGAR, June 9: A day long ‘Sports Festival’ was organised for children with disabilities by Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline Bijbehara at Government Degree College for Women, Anantnag, here today.

Around 180 students from different schools as well as out of school children from South Kashmir participated in the sports festival which was inaugurated by Principal of host College, Irfan-ul-Majeed along with honorary chairman of Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline Bijbehara.

Sports events like Cricket, Chess, Tug of War, Carrom, Badminton and Athletics were organised during the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Ahmad Tak honorary chairman of the Organisation appreciated the role of organisers for conducting such an event and said that games and sports inculcate discipline among all humans. “Games are stress busters and needed for overall body development,” he asserted.

In her speech, College Principal Professor Dr Irfan-Ul-Majeed applauded the role of sports persons and instructors who guide the children with disabilities to enhance their capabilities.

Later, the staff members of different institutions including Zaiba Aapa Institute Bijbehara, UNICEF team of District Kulgam and Anantnag as well as Child Line Anantnag were facilitated for organising a successful event.