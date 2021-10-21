Sonamarg to be promoted as all season tourist destination: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Oct 21: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Sonamarg, where he chaired a high level meeting of officers to review the arrangements being put in place for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.

At the outset, threadbare discussion was held regarding the necessary preparations and arrangements including water, electricity, health, road, fire service, snow clearing operation, traffic management, firewood and other related facilities to be put in place for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.

Earlier, Sonamarg Tourist Destination remained closed during the winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches in Gagangeer area and with the commissioning of Z-Morh Tunnel the Sonamarg Tourist Destination shall remain open for the first time in winter also.

Executive Director, NHIDCL (projects) briefed the Div Com about the traffic action plan through the Z-Morh tunnel and informed that the tunnel shall remain open for one-way traffic movement for light vehicles during winters.

The Div Com directed the BRO to ensure that sufficient machinery and manpower are deployed for clearing of snow from Gagangeer to Sonamarg including car parking areas and directed for submitting an action plan to the Div Com office by or before 25th October in this regard.

Regarding water supply, the officers of Jal Shakti Department stated that water supply scheme is already under execution at the Thajiwas area under which water pipes are being laid underground and the water can be supplied to the establishment during the winters as well but the work on the project was stopped by the Forest department for which the Div Com directed the Forest Department to issue clearance at an earliest so that work is started and get completed before the winters.

He also directed for keeping sufficient water tankers available and ensuring necessary repairing works to existing pipe lines to make them functional during winters also to suffice water requirements.

Regarding mobile connectivity, the officials of Jio, Airtel and BSNL service providers were directed to prepare an action plan to ensure all mobile towers in the area remain functional during winters.

Meanwhile, Hotelier Association Sonamarg and other stakeholders also raised several issues like availability of Fire Tenders, Fire wood, Hospital, ATM, Car parking and others.

The Div Com said that the Government is committed to promote Sonamarg as all weather and preferred winter tourist destination, and in this regard all facilities and arrangements would be put in place by the end of this month and all departments are given necessary instructions in this regard.