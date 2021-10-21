Modi, Shah took historical decisions for benefit of women: Dogra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir BJP Mahila Morcha State president, Sanjita Dogra has said that the Government at the Center led by Narendra Modi has taken historical decisions not only for Hindu women but also for Muslim women and the women of other communities.

In a statement issued here, today she said that the PM, Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah deserves credit for repealing laws like Triple Talaq, giving women their rights and bringing women forward in every field.

She appealed the women of J&K to make the October 24 rally to be addressed by Union Home Minister a historic event. “With our participation we can convey a message that the women of UT are fully with Government and its every decision taken for the betterment of the UT and welfare of its people” she added.

She said that Karva Chauth is the biggest day for women, that also falls on October 24 and despite being very busy, women should ensure their participation in the rally to compliment Home Minister. Dogra said that the general public and especially the community like Gorkhas, refugees, women, STs, Valmikis etc., who have been particularly benefited from the repeal of controversial articles, are eagerly waiting for Amit Shah’s rally to felicitate him.

Dogra said Amit Shah is coming here to address the first public meeting after the abrogation of Article 370 and it is our duty to make it a grand programme.