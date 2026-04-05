Sonam Wangchuk Gets Warm Welcome In Kargil, Calls For Unity And Equal Rights For Ladakh

Kargil, Apr 5: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk was accorded a warm welcome in Kargil on Sunday, where he called for unity across Ladakh and the country and reiterated the demand for democratic and constitutional rights for the Union Territory.

This marked the first visit of Sonam Wangchuk to Kargil after his release on March 14, following nearly six months of detention in Jodhpur jail under the National Security Act (NSA). His release came after the Centre revoked the grounds of his detention, subsequent to a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife in the Supreme Court of India.

Leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB), which are spearheading an agitation in support of their demands including statehood for Ladakh and extension of sixth scheduled of the constitution to the region, pressed for the next round of talks with the High Powered Committee set up by the ministry of Home Affairs, while warning that continued delays and lack of concrete action could intensify the ongoing movement.

Accompanied by LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey, Sonam Wangchuk was accorded an enthusiastic reception by the KDA leadership, including its cochairman Asgar Ali Karbalai, Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan and prominent leader Sajjad Kargili, before being escorted to the rally venue in a procession with participants raising slogans in his support.

Thanking the people and leadership of KDA for their support during his detention, Wangchuk emphasised unity across Ladakh and the country, urging people to rise above divisions and work collectively for a better future.

“What should unite us is humanity and a shared sense of being Indian. We should not get divided into ‘this side’ or ‘that side,’ nor into religion or sect, we must come closer to one another, not drift apart,” he said.

Highlighting Ladakh’s ongoing demands, he said the issue concerns the entire region and must be addressed collectively.

“The rights that Ladakh deserves, democratic rights, constitutional rights, and rights over its resources, should be ensured just like in the rest of the country,” he said.

Wangchuk said unity between regions like Leh and Kargil has given strength to the movement.

“For the first time, people from different parts of Ladakh came together and raised their voice in unity ‘ this spirit must be preserved,” he said.

He described his detention as tough but meaningful. “It was not easy, but if it serves Ladakh, it is a valuable experience, there is a new dawn ahead,” he said, while acknowledging that many others endured even greater difficulties to keep the issue alive.

Calling for a broader vision, Wangchuk said, “If we move forward seeing each other simply as human beings, leaving behind divisions, then not just Ladakh but the whole country can become more peaceful and prosperous.” In his address, Ladakh MP termed the release of Wangchuk “a victory of our honesty and our truth” and stressed that while the movement has been firm, its core approach remains rooted in dialogue, urging the government to engage sincerely with the people of Ladakh.

“We have always wanted a solution through dialogue, but this dialogue must be sincere and genuinely reflect the aspirations of the people of Ladakh,” he said.

Jan appealed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resume talks at the earliest, emphasising that discussions should lead to concrete outcomes. “There must be honest deliberation on our demands and a solution should be worked out in accordance with the wishes of the people.” At the same time, Jan cautioned against using dialogue as a delaying tactic, noting that Ladakh’s people have been raising their demands for five to six years without meaningful resolution.

“We are peace-loving people and have always expressed our protests in a calm and dignified manner, but our patience should not be tested,” he said.

Reiterating the need for unity to strengthen negotiations, he warned against attempts to divide the region and dilute the movement. “We must stay united and not allow any forces to create differences among us,” he said, adding that a united Ladakh would be better positioned to achieve a just and lasting solution through dialogue.

Dorjey expressed gratitude to the people for their support, saying the warm reception reflected public solidarity with the movement.

He claimed that the release of Wangchuk was “not a favour” by the government but a result of legal pressure, alleging that the Centre had “virtually lost the case” in the Supreme Court. He claimed that serious charges were withdrawn as a “face-saving measure” and described the “anti-national” tag against Wangchuk as an attempt to defame the movement.

Highlighting continued concerns, he said around 80 workers were jailed in the aftermath of the September 24 violence in Leh. While two are still in prison, the cases against others are yet to be withdrawn.

He warned that efforts were being made to create divisions and urged the public of both districts to remain vigilant and united. “Do not allow anyone to make us fight among ourselves,” he said, underlining that unity is essential to sustain the movement.

Karbalai said the movement remains open to dialogue but rejected any attempt to use talks to dilute its demands.

“The movement is not afraid of dialogue, it is ready with an open mind and sincerity, but it should not be used to impose one’s will,” he said, asserting that Ladakhis “will never bow down.” (Agencies)