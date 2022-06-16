Sominder Singh, the founder of InvertorNations, is changing the lives of thousands

Sominder Singh is a serial entrepreneur who has lived and worked in more than 15 countries. He is the founder of InvestorNations, where he helps aspiring entrepreneurs understand the ins and outs of fundraising. In addition, Sominder runs a weekly podcast, “Fundraising Made Easy,” where he talks about the successes and failures of startups and helps entrepreneurs avoid mistakes that other startups have made.

In short, what we can sum up all this as is that he is helping others to turn their dreams into reality, to make things happen that are in our collective best interests as a society. He shared from his personal experience that it is very important to find the right person to do right by your side in your business. “Each and every person associated with it counts for the success or the downfall of that particular venture.” But it is also true that you meet each and every kind of person during your journey to accomplish something, and that includes both good and bad people. Some people, that might be some investors, partners, or co-workers, might not share the same vision as you do, and that can be the reason for a downfall. It is very critical to find people of the right and same mindset. Sominder said.

All the experience he got from working for years helped him identify the things beforehand. He is good at judging people. Sominder knew for a fact that there were entrepreneurs who were willing to work sincerely and achieve success in life. That was when he came up with the idea of InvestorNations so that he could help other entrepreneurs like him and get them the required funding from the right source. He also finds relief in knowing what he is working towards today is going to make a difference in the near future. He wants to spread those mantras of success to the world that made him and others like him successful. He is doing that through his podcast by letting people know what successful businesses did right to reach the stage at which they are today.

Upon asking what inspires him the most to work, he answered, “My inspiration comes from knowing that I can create an impact in this world by helping people be successful at their fundraising, which helps them build awesome products that can raise the quality of life for everyone.”