Rajnath Singh calls BSF ‘fencing wire of the country’

Baramulla, June 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called the Border Security Force the ‘fencing wire of the country’.

Addressing the Indian Armed Forces personnel of the Baramulla Cantt, the Defence Minister said, “Pakistan has its policy of ‘bleed India with 1000s of cuts’, but you (BSF) are the fencing wire of the country because of which they themselves get cut. Country trusts you, they know you are ready for any situation.”

After his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had lunch with Army officials in Baramulla.

Prior to his address, the Defence Minister paid homage to army jawans who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash two years ago in 2020.

At least 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in a violent fight with Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. “Remembering the heroes of Galwan who fought valiantly for the honour of the country and laid down their lives on June 15-16, 2020. Their courage, bravery and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I pay homage to those bravehearts,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister arrived in Srinagar. During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, he will also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu on Friday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Singh said, “Tomorrow, 16th June, I will be in Jammu & Kashmir for a two-day visit. I shall be visiting forward areas and interacting with troops during my visit. Also, I shall attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu on 17th June, Friday.” (Agencies)