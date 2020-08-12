Soldier martyred, militant killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar : A solider and militant were killed in a fierce encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on the wee hours on Wednesday, official sources.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants at Kamrazipora in Pulwama troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO late Tuesday evening.

However, when all the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons in which a soldier was injured. The injured soldier was shifted to hospital where he died.

Additional security forces were deployed in the nearby areas to foil any attempt by militants to escape under the cover of darkness.

With the first light this morning when security forces launched an all-out offensive, militants again opened fire, they said adding in the return fire an unidentified militant was killed.

A police spokesman confirming the death of a militant said the operation was going on when the reports last came in. (Agencies)