BARAMULLA: A soldier was injured when militants attacked a patrol party in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district Wednesday afternoon, official sources said.
They said militants fired upon a patrol party at Hygam Sopore on the highway this afternoon. A soldier was injured they said.
Security forces immediately sealed the entire area and launched a massive search operation, they said, adding that further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)
Soldier injured in militant attack in Sopore
