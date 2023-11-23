Jammu, Nov 23: An Army soldier was killed after his service rifle accidentally went off along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place at Phagwari gate along border fencing.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated, they said. (Agencies)
Soldier Dies In Accidental Firing Along LoC In J&K’s Poonch
