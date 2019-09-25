Social media can be used as ‘weapon’ for good governance: Modi

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that social media has become a powerful instrument of democracy and it can be used as a “weapon” for good governance.
During a question-answer session after addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here, Prime Minister Modi said he was active on social media.
Responding to a question on social media, Modi told Michael Bloomberg that he was amused as the question was raised by a media baron.
“Social media has become a powerful instrument of democracy. It’s encouraging to see established media take up initiatives to counter fake news,” the Prime Minister said. (AGENCIES)
